Lizzo just won Halloween by dressing up as the fly on Mike Pence’s head

2020’s best Halloween costume goes to *drumroll please* Lizzo, as the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the vice-presidential debate.

Halloween in Hollywood is a real buzz each year, and not even the coronavirus could stop it.

If Hollywood were to give away ‘Best Dressed’ awards, rest assured, Lizzo would have won this year, fair and square.

We are currently in the midst of what critics are dubbing one of the most important presidential elections ever. Being the queen that she is, Lizzo decided to put a little light-hearted swing on things for Halloween this year. Instead of wearing a boring, predictable costume, she decided to go as the meme-loving fly that was caught on Mike Pence’s head during October’s vice-presidential debate.

.@Lizzo dresses up as the fly from the 2020 Presidential Debate for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/fSDpIW7puz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2020

An icon, honestly. This wasn’t any ordinary fly either, it was a sexy fly, complete with badges encouraging people to vote. But the fun doesn’t stop there, Lizzo posted an Instagram video of her performing the insect equivalent of a lap dance on Pence’s silver locks.

View this post on Instagram ….aaaaand we just gettin started. #halloween2020 A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT



The fly, which remained on the Vice President’s head for two-minutes, became such an iconic moment in debate history that a costume store started selling grey wigs with a plastic fly stick-on so people could recreate the moment for Halloween. Looks like you’ll all be set for your costume next year!