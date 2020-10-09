The internet is exploding over the fly on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate

The fly caught chilling on Mike Pence during the 2020 vice presidential debate has become this week’s biggest and best meme.

Yesterday, vice presidential hopefuls Mike Pence and Kamala Harris met on the debate stage to discuss the coronavirus, fracking, the Supreme Court, and their respective presidential candidates.

Whilst the second debate of the 2020 election was a lot less chaotic than the first, the biggest talking point was neither candidate nor their policies, but a fly.

The fly, that landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s ivory-white hair, hung atop of his head for several minutes as the world tuned into the debate, leading to a tidal wave of online jokes.

Please enjoy the best of the internet’s take on the Mike Pence fly.

Now available in the @JoeBiden store “Truth over Flies” pic.twitter.com/dEVPKGIy5M — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 8, 2020

I wish Halloween parties were happening this year so I could go as “slutty Mike Pence fly”. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 8, 2020

please enjoy MIKE BENCE POUNDED IN THE BUTT BY HIS HANDSOME WEREFLY https://t.co/UYK0zcakdq pic.twitter.com/iV3dvBe7SA — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence’s fly from VP debate is now a Halloween costume https://t.co/hGNlpgoxHv pic.twitter.com/FDJKA2yVDq — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2020

Jay Diggs with his new smash hit taking over the streets “Fly On You” (feat. @VP ) #mikepencefly #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/SYvivcPNR5 — Jay Diggs (@jaydiggsmusic) October 9, 2020

There are already MORE THAN A HUNDRED “Fly on Mike Pence’s head” Twitter accounts. pic.twitter.com/KrVmcONHsT — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 8, 2020

The fly on the phone with his friends like “Yasss bitch did you see me on TV??” pic.twitter.com/XYDkXDQj4g — Kwan 🌊 #BLM (@KwanWho) October 8, 2020