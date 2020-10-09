News

The internet is exploding over the fly on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate

BH

by Ben Hansen

mike pence

Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images.

BH

by Ben Hansen

The fly caught chilling on Mike Pence during the 2020 vice presidential debate has become this week’s biggest and best meme.

Yesterday, vice presidential hopefuls Mike Pence and Kamala Harris met on the debate stage to discuss the coronavirus, fracking, the Supreme Court, and their respective presidential candidates.

Whilst the second debate of the 2020 election was a lot less chaotic than the first, the biggest talking point was neither candidate nor their policies, but a fly.

Mike Pence and the Fly
Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The fly, that landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s ivory-white hair, hung atop of his head for several minutes as the world tuned into the debate, leading to a tidal wave of online jokes.

Please enjoy the best of the internet’s take on the Mike Pence fly.

Related