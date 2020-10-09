Latest TFT Patch Notes: 10.20 and the current meta snapshot

Patch 10.20 for League of Legend’s Teamfight Tactics came live on the 29th of September. Here’s the latest TFT Patch Notes and a snapshot of the meta.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has evolved over the years, and now we’re at Riot Games’ fourth attempt at their semi-casual game mode. With new features and play styles, the game wasted no time in releasing its first big set of TFT patch notes.

Patch 10.20 is the first major update, offering meta changes and balance tweaks (yes, they finally nerfed Riven). Here’s our take on the current state of the game.

TFT Patch Notes: Traits

General Balance

Cultist(3) Tyrant Galio: Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 125

Cultist(3) Tyrant Galio: Health: 1800 ⇒ 1600

Dusk Team Spell Power: 20/20/50 ⇒ 20/20/40

Dusk Spell Power: 0/50/75 ⇒ 0/50/70

Keeper Shield: 175/250/325 ⇒ 175/250/400

Mage Spell Power: 70/110/180% ⇒ 80/110/180%

Spirit Attack Speed: 35%/90% ⇒ 35%/80%

These TFT Patch Notes have hit Cultist and Dusk the hardest, dropping both compositions from their S position on tier lists. Despite leaving Cultist 6 and 9 unchanged, this nerf to the already weak Cultist 3 results in a painful early game.

The Keeper trait buff can mostly be ignored as it’s more of a support trait, but the Mage buff means that Veigar and Ahri are even more viable (despite the minor Spirit nerf).

Fortune

The Fortune trait has seen some major changes: higher loss streaks will now reward Fortune users an average of 1 extra gold per round. Additionally, a Spatula item drop has been included in 5+ loss streaks with the occasional ‘Jackpot’ drop of items.

All in all, this is a call-back to Space Pirates where an extra degree of luck is added to the game. Not exactly our cup of tea, but it sure seems interesting to experiment with.

TFT Patch Notes: Champions

1 Cost

Diana number of orbs: 3/4/6/10 ⇒ 4/5/6/10

Lissandra 1000 Daggers damage: 300/400/600/900 ⇒ 350/450/600/900

Lissandra 1000 Daggers Secondary Damage: 150/200/300/450 ⇒ 175/225/300/450

Nami Aqua Prison Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 2.5/3/4 seconds

Vayne Attack Speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.9

2 Cost

Annie Burst Shield Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 250/350/450

Annie Burst Shield: 400/600/900 ⇒ 500/700/900

Aphelios Turret Duration: 6/7/9/11 ⇒ 7/8/9/11

Hecarim Spirit of Life Healing: 250/350/500 ⇒ 250/400/600

Jax Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.75

Jax Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 50/100

3 Cost

Jinx’s spell is now an actual spell instead of an auto-attack override.

Xin Zhao Total Mana: 50 ⇒ 30

Xin Zhao’s spell now properly flows through the Basic Attack system. (He no longer heals from Hextech Gunblade, but instead benefits from Bloodthirster. Additionally, his spell cast will count as a single attack for Statikk Shiv and Rageblade)

Yuumi Zoomies Healing: 30/45/60% ⇒ 30/45/75%

Yuumi Zoomies Attack Speed: 30/40/50% ⇒ 30/40/60%

Veigar now targets lowest current health instead of lowest percent health.

Veigar Dark Blossom Damage: 500/650/1150 ⇒ 500/650/1000

Veigar Dark Blossom Spell Power gain on kill: 1/2/5 ⇒ 1/2/4

4 Cost

Riven Sweeping Strikes Shield: 175/250/1000 ⇒ 175/250/750

Riven Sweeping Strikes Damage: 180/250/1000 ⇒ 175/250/750

Riven Sweeping Strikes Wave Damage: 300/450/2000 ⇒ 300/450/1500

Shen Armor: 50 ⇒ 60

Shen Starting/Total Mana: 60/125 ⇒ 50/100

Shen Shadow Dash Shield and Taunt duration: 4/4/4 ⇒ 4/4/8 seconds

5 Cost

Lee Sin Total Mana: 50 ⇒ 40

Sett Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 70/175

Yone Total Mana: 100 ⇒ 80

Zilean can no longer cast his ultimate on himself. (He may still cast on other Zileans)

TFT Patch 10.20 will give Moonlight a major buff, with three out of four units receiving a bump in their spells. Xin Zhao has received some tweaks: the spear wielding fiend will now benefit from AD items over AP items. Veigar has also received some nerfs to his 3-star form.

Riven will no longer be hyper-carry material, she’s now just another regular unit. Shen on the other hand has seen three buffs, and this could potentially single him out as the new S-rank tank. Finally, the tank-demolishing Sett has seen a dramatic increase in his spell mana cost, allowing him to only cast it once or twice. Position him wisely!

TFT Patch Notes: Items

Luden’s Echo Damage: 180 ⇒ 200

Statikk Shiv Damage: 80 ⇒ 85

Statikk Shiv Bonus Damage: 80 ⇒ 85

Sunfire Cape Burn damage cadence: 1 second ⇒ 2 seconds

As many have expected, the underperforming items from TFT set 3 have now been given a much-needed bump. Luden’s Eccho and Statikk Shiv had always paled in comparison to raw AP or AD items, and there wasn’t a need for an extra dimension of damage dealing until now. Perhaps these new numbers will make the two items more viable.

Bug Fixes

Aphelios’ turrets will now die exactly when he dies instead of lingering for up to 0.24 seconds.

Sett will no longer casually walk back onto the stage only to disappear when knocked out by Lee Sin.

Yone can now properly cast Unforgiven while Disarmed.

Thresh, Warwick, and XinZhao’s clickboxes have been extended vertically to better represent the size of the units.

Nami’s CC can no longer be overridden by other knock-up effects (like Lulu).

Vi can now cast her spell at long range when equipped with a Rapid Firecannon.

Azir’s Soldiers no longer have 5.00 Attack Speed which could cause units to target them with their spells

Lee Sin will no longer knockout units who are immune to CC

Miscellaneous

The combat recap panel (right side of the screen) now includes total damage blocked, shields, and healing for your team, so your tanks and support don’t feel as useless. Players using strategies such as The Wall can now keep track of the performance of their front line.

Five seconds has been removed from the planning time, originally given at the start of the set to allow everyone fiddle with the new mode. Say goodbye to your precious few seconds.

The shop has also nerfed the rate of 4-cost units. I guess TFT was sick of people abusing 3-star, 4-cost units so the new rates at level 8 will be: 14/20/35/25/6% to 14/25/35/20/6%. This will be a refreshing change of pace as players will no longer have to scramble to complete their 3-star carries.