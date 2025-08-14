Sydney’s Intimate Stage for Music, Cocktails, and Late-Night Magic

Noone effortlessly blends live music, killer cocktails, and late-night charm into one unforgettable experience like Low 302.

Since 2008, this intimate bar and performance space has been a haven for artists and music lovers alike, offering everything from blues and rock to burlesque and experimental acts.

The vibe? Think dim lighting, plush velvet drapes, and a grand piano that whispers stories of past performances.

The stage may be small, but the energy is huge, whether it’s a local band launching their debut album or a DJ spinning dreamy shoegaze.

The cocktail menu is a work of art, especially the barrel-aged Regal Roy, a smooth, oak-kissed whisky concoction that’s become legendary.

Under new ownership, the venue has upped its game with fresh live music lineups, cabaret nights, and a New York-style swank that makes every night feel special.

Whether you’re here for the music, the drinks, or the after-hours buzz, Low 302 delivers.



Low 302

📍 302 Crown St, Darlinghurst

📞 0414 318 551

🌐 low302.com.au