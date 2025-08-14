Harvest Rock Festival is back for 2025, with a stacked lineup

Huge acts such as The Strokes, Wolfmother, and Vance Joy will take the stage during Harvest Rock Festival this year

The lineup for this year’s Harvest Rock Festival has just been released, and it’s stacked with both local and international artists.



Since the festival’s initial launch in 2022, Harvest Rock Festival has maintained its reputation as an exciting blend of live music and unique cultural culinary experiences with some of the biggest acts in the world, such as Jack White and Crowded House, already having graced the stage from the very start.



This year, the lineup’s looking bigger than ever, with one of the headliners being garage rock royalty, The Strokes. Hailing from New York, The Strokes took indie music by storm with their 2001 debut album Is This It?, a record that was so electrifying, it prompted a “bidding war” between major record labels. Now, with six albums under their belt, they remain one of the most exciting bands in the world.



The other headliner for this year’s festival is the four-time Grammy-nominated American rapper Jelly Roll, who’s having a huge year with his Billboard #1 album Beautifully Broken and his recent collaboration with Lil Wayne on the song ‘Sharks.’ This will mark his first-ever performance in Australia.

Other major international artists on this year’s lineup include Philadelphia rockstars ‘The War on Drugs’ and British rapper ‘M.I.A.’



The lineup also features huge names in the Australian music industry, including singer-songwriter Vance Joy and indie darlings Lime Cordiale. On top of that, Wolfmother will be performing their debut record in full, and Royel Otis will be capping off their huge year of international tours.



In a recent press release, South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, expressed the importance of the festival in bringing more tourism to Adelaide.



“In past years, we have seen around 30 per cent of ticket holders come from out of state, and the mix of significant international artists like The Strokes, as well as beloved Australian music legends like Wolfmother, will again bring in crowds,” Bettison said



“Now is the time to start booking to make the most of our wineries, renowned restaurants and nature experiences in our tourism regions to bookend your Harvest Rock Festival weekend.”

Max Mandile.