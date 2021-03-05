Mardi Gras 2021: Here’s your Covid-safe guide to Sydney’s biggest weekend

Mardi Gras will look a little different this year, thanks to COVID. But, not even a pandemic can stop Sydney’s night of nights. Here’s how you can celebrate Mardi Gras 2021 COVID-safe.

Mardi Gras is Australia’s biggest LGBTQI+ celebration and, despite the threat of the ongoing global pandemic, Sydney is ready to party COVID-safe. A few important changes have been made to the event in order for everyone to adhere to the current restrictions. But rest assured, a giant party will no doubt be had by the attendees of this year’s Mardi Gras.

The Mardi Gras festivities began on February 22nd, however, things will be turned up a notch this Saturday (March 6th) for the festival’s most iconic parade. Usually held down Oxford Street in the CBD of Sydney, marchers will now take to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in their most fabulous outfits, parading and celebrating the right to love anyone and everyone! This year, up to 23,000 spectators will be seated in the SCG, as marchers take to the pitch.

It may not be the typical march down the iconic Oxford Street, filled with colourful floats, dancing, singing, and amazing fashion, but spectators are excited to get the chance to celebrate love after a tumultuous, unpredictable 2020. The parade’s theme this year is “rise”: a symbolic call to action, with organisers calling spectators to ascend with love, understanding, and compassion.

Ismail “Izzy” Donovan told ABC News that, despite the restrictions on the event this year, he is excited to be apart of the special event. “I love being out there representing Aboriginal people, and being a gay Aboriginal person, I love doing anything to show my pride in myself and my community,” he stated.

'It's gay Christmas': Sydney's Mardi Gras to shine despite COVID-safe changes https://t.co/q9LTYuqOsq — ABC News (@abcnews) March 4, 2021

Unfortunately, tickets have sold out for the SCG’s celebrations, but all the action can be watched on SBS on Demand from 6 pm. But, if you don’t feel like sitting at home and you’re in the mood for a little celebration, here are some of the many other events happening around the city to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Thanks @ritaora! Get into the Mardi Gras vibe with the official #MardiGras2021 playlists on Spotify, Apple Music & YouTube! Whether you’re on your way to the SCG, or gathering your mates to celebrate at home, the playlists are guaranteed to set the mood:https://t.co/BKifkc89iP pic.twitter.com/wLhKId1OFq — Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) March 4, 2021

Kings Cross Hotel, Potts Point

The hotel will transform into the Queens Cross Hotel: an annual tradition where queens Miss Danni Issues and The Liquor Sisters will redecorate each floor of the hotel, putting their own personal spin on the theme.

Oxtravaganza

If you are missing the vibes of Oxford Street, never fear because there are still events happening, despite the parade being moved. Live music, shopping, and all things drag can be found over the weekend. Be sure to come across dance parties and an overall good time over on Oxford Street.

Mardi Gras Film Festival

Pop into one of the many socially-distanced film screenings at the Randwick Ritz, Hayden Orpheum, or the Event Cinemas in George Street and Hurstville. With almost one hundred feature films, documentaries, and shorts, there’s a huge range of films to view in a COVID-safe manner.

Despite the restrictions, there are so many ways to spend Mardi Gras this year while being COVIDSafe. No matter how you choose to spend your festivities, all of us at Happy are wishing everyone a happy and safe Mardi Gras!