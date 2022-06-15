Mask mandates at Aussie airports set to drop in a few days

According to the AHPPC, mask mandates at airport terminals across states and territories could be getting axed as early as this Friday.

For anyone planning on jetting off on a vacay soon, listen up! Yesterday, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) issued a statement highlighting its plan to lift mask mandates at airport terminals around the country.

This could be set in motion from as early as Friday, June 17. The committee decided on this after reviewing the nation’s existing COVID-19 situation. They stated, “the AHPPC notes that all states and territories have relaxed mask mandates in most settings within the community and considers that it is no longer proportionate to mandate mask use in airport terminals.”

Reportedly, this mandate lift will apply to both travelers and airport staff. However, mask-wearing will still be a requirement on the flight itself. Of course, while the AHPPC acknowledges the minimisation of COVID-19 transmissions which led to this decision, they’re not advising you to discard your masks altogether.

“The AHPPC continues to recognise the role of masks, along with other public health measures, in minimising COVID-19 and influenza transmission and protecting the broader community, including those who are unable to get vaccinated and people who have a higher risk of developing severe illness,” they explained.