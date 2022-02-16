Here’s how to win a year-long scholarship with Music Production for Women

Non-for-profit organisation Music Production for Women (MPW) is offering a year-long scholarship to one Aussie muso looking to sharpen their production skills.

Are you an Aussie female/non-binary artist raring to dive into the world of production? Want to record vocals like a pro and produce the tightest snare sound in the game? You’re in luck!

Melbourne-based educators, Music Production for Women are running a year-long Master Your Music program, and you could experience it all for free.

The scholarship

But first, what is Master Your Music? It’s an Ableton-focused course that runs weekly masterclasses for its students. There, students learn invaluable skills within the music industry, including music production, mixing, music marketing, sound design, and heaps more.

At Master Your Music, not only will you be learning essential skills for your musical journey, you’ll be learning the secrets from industry professionals. Ramera Abraham, a UK-based producer who’s worked with the likes of Adele, Stormzy, and Little Mix, and Neenah, a multi-platinum mix engineer, will both be teaching. Needless to say, you’ll be in safe hands.

“I’m so excited about this new program we have launched because we’ve worked really hard to include a lot of information that almost all independent artists need, but often don’t know they need”, MPW founder, Xylo Aria comments.

On top of the weekly masterclass, students will also receive monthly mentoring sessions to help achieve their musical goals, and complete access to the Ableton Suite, an industry-standard in the realm of production. All up, this scholarship is worth more than $9,000.

How to enter

You’re just in time! Applications for the Master Your Music scholarship close at midnight today (16th Feb).

Start your application form here. To learn more about the program, head over to the MPW website here.