Introducing Sit Down In Front, New Zealand’s answer to ‘good old fashioned punk rock’

Sit Down In Front consists of three childhood mates from Gisborne. Their unique surfy punk is hard, fast, youthful, and dangerously infectious.

The tale of Sit Down In Front begins on the shores of Gisborne, 2017. Cory (frontman, lyricist), Jackson (guitarist), and Rikki (drums) were enjoying their bond as childhood mates, then… the boys started jamming. Before any of them even had the chance to turn 15, they’d recorded and released a self-produced debut album, Red Light Runner. Sonically, they were similar to The Chats, but a touch more thrashy and old school. Meanwhile, Cory’s unbelievable vocals sounded like a young Johnny Rotten.

The crew signed with Native Tongue Publishing and went on to release riotous sophomore (Confessions Of A Pie Thief) and tour alongside Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel and The Chats. We just had to catch up with the blooming punksters and learn more. Take a look.

HAPPY: For those who are unfamiliar, can you hit us with the Sit Down In Front elevator pitch?

CORY: Sit Down In Front is built on three childhood mates who sing about everyday situations and love what we do. It’s just good old-fashioned punk rock with a hint of new school.

HAPPY: Live shows seem pretty critical to the band, so have you found any creative ways to keep that energy in front of your fans while you’ve been unable to play shows?

CORY: Well, given that we haven’t really been able to play live properly for a while, we’ve put all our creative energy into making cool music vids. It’s not quite the same but hopefully, it’s entertaining enough to hold everyone over till things open up again and we can create mosh pits.

HAPPY: Your latest video Person of Interest is wild. Can you tell us how this one came together?

CORY: It seems the world is all about zoom calls and this was our unique take on the ‘Zoom call’ style of music video. But set in the ’80s (if they had Zoom back then). The video is set in a fictionalised 1987 version of a skype call (Zype). The Zype call is based on a financial planning workshop facilitated by Elonge Gatesafella, featuring a roster of eclectic participants who are ready to be converted from conservative individuals to high flyer investors.

HAPPY: Apart from Don’t Drink Bleach, do you have any other choice pieces of advice for our readers?

CORY: In these COVID times of adversity and uncertainty, I would like to steal a quote from one of my favourite bands, Roll on with our heads held high (The Living End). A great piece of wisdom! Plus give our new EP a spin – hahahah.

Good idea, Cory. Listen to the Fuelling My Rage EP below:

Interview by Tom Cameron