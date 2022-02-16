Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of cinematographer who died on set

The family of the cinematographer who was killed on-set while filming the movie Rust are suing the film’s producers, including Alec Baldwin.

Last October, Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally wounded after she was shot by a prop gun, fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust.

The attorneys representing Hutchins’ husband and child have filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s producers, claiming the 42-year-old’s death was a direct result of their “callous” disregard for safety.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer has responded, maintaining that the allegations are “entirely false.”

“Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use,” he added.

But the Hutchins’ attorney Brian Panish has made his case clear. He says the defendants’ “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.”

The lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family includes a thread of text messages presented as evidence, highlighting an exchange between producers who sarcastically joke about prop guns accidentally firing.

A text from camera operator Lane Luper to unit production manager Katherine Walters reads, “We’ve now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe.”

Walters then texts back saying, “Accidental discharge on the firearm? Awesome. Sounds good.”

This is the fifth lawsuit regarding last year’s tragic incident, but it’s the first that directly involves one of the victims.

Alec Baldwin claims he was instructed by Hutchins to point the gun at her during the setup for a scene. He says the gun then went off without pulling the trigger.

But the lawsuit questions the need for a real gun at all, and argues that at the very least, Baldwin and David Halls (the assistant director who handed him the gun) should have both checked the weapon for live bullets.

Attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement yesterday, “Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy.”