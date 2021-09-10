‘Matrix: Resurrections’ set to thrill with the release of official trailer

The fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise teases movie buffs with the release of a new, official trailer.

The first Matrix film was released over 20 years ago in 1999, with sequels following shortly after in 2003. Nearly two decades on and the franchise is set to deliver even greater bombshells.

The best part…Keanu Reeves is back and ready for action as his beloved character Neo.

Reeves isn’t the only returning star, with co-star Carrie-Anne Moss also pictured throughout the trailer.

Although the characters are returning in all their former glory, the trailer suggests that both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have forgotten the past events.

However, fans were quick to notice that Reeves character is an upgraded version of Neo. He can not only stop bullets but redirect missiles, a power that the original Neo did not possess.

It is quickly revealed that Reeves’s character goes by his original name, Thomas Anderson, and is taking prescribed ‘blue pills’.

The opening sees Thomas revealing to his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, that he is experiencing “dreams that weren’t just dreams”.

The trailer for “The Matrix: Resurrections” is here, featuring the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, though neither remember each other — or their pasts. https://t.co/XhVfBOcg0j pic.twitter.com/TI0TRRbniB — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2021



This alludes to Thomas’s oblivion that the world is a simulation.

Many questions are left unanswered, with viewers speculating if Reeves is playing an alternate version of his original character, given the death of Neo at the end of the 2003 sequel.

In fact, there is more than one mystery surrounding the new film, including the relationship between Trinity and Neo. When meeting and shaking hands in a local coffee shop the pair do not recognise each other.

Given their extensive history, we are left pondering the effects of the ‘blue pills’ and whether or not Moss is also playing an altered character.

As the trailer progresses Neo meets a character that resembles a young Morpheus, whose performing actor is yet to be revealed.

The young Morpheus gives Neo a red pill and says, “time to fly”.

We also see the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as ‘Niobe’ along with an extensive addition of new big-name cast members including, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Yu Li Henwick, and Christina Ricci. The characters played by the new cast are yet to be revealed.

Futuristic artificial intelligence and virtual reality have previously enthralled Matrix audiences. Today, these ideologies are more relevant than ever and fans are eager to witness the progression in the film’s special effects.

Fans can expect the release of Matrix 4 on December 22nd just in time for the holidays.