Meet REDSIX, the Indonesian band crafting addictive, pop-punk classics

There’s no denying that REDSIX are utterly addictive. From their 2018 debut until now, the Indonesian band have been releasing songs with the potential to fill stadiums, blending rich lyricism with riffs that will melt the heart of any pop-punk fan.

“I have a steady craving for decorating dreams until they burst at the seams,” frontman Denny sings at the start of the group’s latest single Vessel. This line captures the essence of REDSIX; deeply poignant reflections on our everyday coiled around the sharp edges of alt-rock.

REDSIX are writing songs that will have you travelling to the ends of music and back, exploring corners of pop-punk that you never knew existed, and will leave you utterly captivated.

Sweeping onto the scene with their debut LP Uproar, the group defined themselves from the get-go. Songs that revolve around pop-punk, emo, and alt-rock, all connected through their nuances, REDSIX were always going to be a force to be reckoned with.

“REDSIX is a rock band from Jakarta, Indonesia, conceptualised in early 2017 by Denny (vocalist) and Kevin (lead guitar) Wicak (rhythm guitar), Rizma (drums) and Ipang (bass),” the band write in their bio. “[We] hope to contribute to the Indonesian music scene by adding their varying influences to the forefront of their songwriting and composition to their unique sound.” That they certainly do.

Crushing bass, acidic guitar riffs, and the undeniable energy of ‘00s-esque vocals combine into one all-consuming track that you can’t help but jam to. However, the group still know how to tastefully pull away in the most needed moments. Championing the talents of particular members in these areas or using the space to frame defining lyrics, REDSIX are able to combine enthralling rock with sonic eloquence. What are audiences left with? Songs that you can’t turn away from.

In their new releases, the group are reaching even further into their sound. It’s new, fresh, but distinctly REDSIX. Where Break In punches through with pure emo-rock, Vessel sparkles with pop-adjacent inflictions and Endeavour emits earthy cadence within the walls of pop-punk.

With their 2020 EP on the horizon, we are all waiting in anticipation to see what the band delivers next. REDSIX are truly ones who you should be watching out for.

Listen to Vessel below: