Megan Thee Stallion is suing her label… AGAIN

Megan Thee Stallion is suing her label for the second time.

It’s an age-old story: a music label holds an artist signed to them hostage.

From Amanda Palmer’s spats with Roadrunner Records to the feuds which led to the demise of Death Row Records, as dramatised in the biopic Straight Outta Compton, it’s a depressing trope.

Now, Houston rapper and wild child Megan Thee Stallion alleges that her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is prohibiting her from fulfilling her contract. The artist is seeking a ruling that her recent release Something for Thee Hotties meets the legal classification of an album, Billboard reports and documents reviewed by Pitchfork confirm.

1501 Certified Entertainment is arguing that the release did not meet the definition of an album under her recording agreement, and therefore did not satisfy her contract’s minimum recording commitment.

Megan Thee Stallion has said that the lone parameter defining an album under the terms of her contract is its length, which must be more than 45 minutes. Something for Thee Hotties clocks in at 45 minutes and 2 seconds.

The tense relationship between the rapper and record label has a long history.

Megan has frequently spoken out against hostile social media posts about her from 1501.

In 2020, Megan successfully took 1501 Entertainment to court asserting that the record label had refused to release new material after she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management. In that same case, she accused the label of publishing her mugshot from an arrest five years ago.

More to come, we assume.