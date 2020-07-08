Melbourne has officially returned to stage 3 coronavirus lockdown

Serving as a friendly reminder that coronavirus is alive and well, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has just announced that metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will return to stage three restrictions. The news comes as 191 new cases were reported yesterday, bringing the state’s total to 2,824 infected patients.

“It is simply impossible, with case rates at these levels, to have enough contract tracing staff to have enough physical resources … in order to suppress and contain this virus without taking significant steps,” Premiere Andrews announced.

Thanks to a little hotel rendezvous (potentially), Melbourne has now returned to stage three coronavirus restrictions. Applying to the city’s metropolitan area and the Mitchell Shire, these changes will affect nearly five million Victorians.

As we are all very aware by now, stage three protocols prohibit residents from leaving their homes unless under “essential” circumstances. This includes; shopping for essential items such as food, seeking or providing medical treatment, for exercise, and for work under extenuating conditions.

Although these changes have brought on another week of school holidays, year 11, year 12 students, and specialist school students will still be required to return to classrooms from Monday.

“This is required to avoid absolutely catastrophic outcomes, indeed thousands of cases per day,” Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton explained.

“I know that we will already see deaths from the cases that we have occurring every day. What I do not want to see is any more deaths than are already predicted.”

There are many theories circulating around the cause of the second wave. While the Premier has attributed a sense of complacency to the spread, recent allegations claim that a saucy night between a hotel contractor and quarantining guest is to blame.

“We know we are on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don’t take these steps today,” Andrews noted to press.

To find out more, visit the Victoria State website.