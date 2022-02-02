Porn Star Mia Malkova’s weirdest sex request

Mia Malkova recently appeared on the Stiff Socks Podcast and divulged the juiciest details of her salacious career as a porn star.

Mia Malkova has had a very successful career in the porn industry for many years so it’s no surprise that by now, she’s seen it all.

The adult entertainer has garnered a fair few fans, with over 10.5 million followers on Instagram and a lucrative OnlyFans account, so she is very familiar with all sorts of unusual sex requests.

Mia appeared on the comedy podcast and dished some of the strange things she has been paid to do over the year.

“This was an interesting guy; he couldn’t get hard unless you kicked him in the balls, and I kicked him hard,” Mia explained.

“I was shy to kick him, and I’m in f***ing stilettos, so I was being nice at first.

“I kept looking at him, and gauging because I didn’t want to hurt him, I was like, ‘No I think he wants it.’

“So I kicked him real hard, and I dropped him, and he looked up smiling, and he had his d**k hard.”

Apparently, Mia was a natural.

While that’s definitely an extremely unique kink, by now it’s probably something we’ve all heard of.

Watch the full podcast episode here.