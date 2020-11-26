Actor, producer, and 2020’s sexiest man alive, Michael B. Jordan has revealed that he is planning on joining OnlyFans.

Just a week after being named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2020 by People Magazine, Michael B. Jordan has revealed that he intends to join the popular content-sharing platform, OnlyFans.

Alright, I know what you’re thinking. But before your imagination runs wild, I’ll have you know that the decision is motivated entirely by wholesome intentions, with Jordan intending to donate the money raised to charity.

The Wire and Black Panther actor revealed the news whilst appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. When the conversation turned to Jordan’s new moustache, the actor joked it had an OnlyFans “coming soon”, where you could catch him “eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff – it’s going to get wild”.

word on the street is michael b jordan is starting an only fans pic.twitter.com/9qvwW6l9Su — Leanne (@LittleLayLay) November 23, 2020

When Kimmel responded that an OnlyFans account for Jordan’s moustache could probably rake in $250,000 a year, the actor went on to reveal that he was actually seriously planning on joining the platform.

“I’m actually going to start one,” Jordan described. “But all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”

“My barber Joe and the whole team, we’ve been plotting on that – so we’re going to work the system,” he added. What a goddamn treasure.

So is Michael B Jordan really starting an only fans?! Asking for myself — Raquel R. (@raquelramos__) November 22, 2020

It comes after a spate of celebrities have joined the platform over the last few months including the likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Mia Khalifa. Although, admittedly, Jordan’s motivation appears a lot more wholesome.

Michael B Jordan is starting an onlyfans… pic.twitter.com/5S4Ecob75v — RominasLittleCorner (@RominasCorner) November 22, 2020

Check out Michael B. Jordan on Jimmy Kimmel below.