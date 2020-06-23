Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman in ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton is currently in negotiations with Warner Bros to reprise his role as Batman for DC’s upcoming The Flash movie.

He last played the caped crusader Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s brilliantly creative 1989 adaption of Batman, and again in the 1992 Batman Returns.

As per reports, Michael Keaton is in talks with Warner Bros to reprise his role as Batman for DC’s upcoming film The Flash.

DC Extended Universe have confirmed they will introduce the concept of the multiverse for their upcoming film The Flash, with a storyline that sees the Barry Allen travel back in time to save his mother and subsequently construct an alternate universe.

The Flash is set to be directed by It film-maker Andy Muschietti and has cast Ezra Miller to play Barry Allen, aka The Flash. While the DCEU project has been in the works for some time, it has experienced major delays in the development stage, going through a number of different directors and scripting difficulties.

The Wrap has confirmed that the movie will retcon the earlier Batman films, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. They have also provided details on Keaton’s further involvement in other DCEU movies, including the in-development Batgirl film, should he reprise his role as Batman.

For now, there is still a great deal of confusion over how Keaton’s Batman is set to be integrated with the DCEU universe, but hopefully, all is cleared up once Keaton is officially signed on.