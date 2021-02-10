Michelle Obama is hosting a wholesome new kids show ‘Waffles + Mochi’

As if we couldn’t love the former First Lady any more, Michelle Obama has just announced her new children’s show Waffles + Mochi, which will make its Netflix debut on March 16.

The show’s protagonists, Waffles and Mochi, are two aspiring chefs who join Obama to explore food from all over the world.

The show is in keeping with the message of Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign, which pushed to get healthy food into school lunches.

As part of her continuing mission to encourage American kids to eat better and lead healthier lives, Obama described the show on Facebook as: “…all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

“Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends,” the show’s Netflix description reads.

Higher Ground Productions, The Obamas’ production company, plan on working with their partners at Partnership for a Healthier America to, “get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home.”

With The Obamas and Jeremy Konner (Drunk History) at the helm, the 10-episode food series sounds like a recipe for a Netflix binge with (or without) the kids.