‘Black Myth: Wukong’ looks like a masterpiece, and we still know nothing

Black Myth: Wukong, a mind-frying indie adaptation of Journey to the West, has stepped back into the limelight to flex on every dev in existence.

You might remember an excellent looking trailer a few months back for Black Myth: Wukong, an insane-looking Souls-like set in mythical China. As we have now learned, that was actually a call for talent.

The devs were saying “hey, we made something cool, and we need more people to make it cooler”.

Clearly they received the response they were after, as they’ve now dropped a second trailer specifically to celebrate Chinese New Year. In their own cheeky way, they’ve given us all a nod in it too. It opens with a ditty:

“As the Mouse gives way to the Ox, we have growing talent and force.

Here is a little tune for you, gamers dear, may you have a prosperous year.”

If that level of brazen confidence doesn’t excite you, I’ll let Black Myth: Wukong speak for itself, so watch the trailer and come back to me.

Oh what’s that? You did just watch it? It was fucked good and now you can’t wait? Yeah, me neither.