Miller Roberts delivers pure listening bliss on ‘Second Hand Information’

There’s something immediately enrapturing about the music of Miller Roberts. In a very short amount of time, the Newcastle-based singer-songwriter has crafted a sound that feels equal parts intimate and far-reaching; it’s grounded in warm, earnest, folky tones, but stretches into far more ambitious sonic territories.

With the release of her debut single Second Hand Information, Roberts has quickly established an incredible penchant for crafting delicately powerful sonic gems. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s the time to change that.

On her debut single Second Hand Information, Newcastle-based singer-songwriter Miller Roberts crafts an intricate and immersive slice of indie-folk brilliance.

All throughout the new single, Miller Roberts glides through an endearing blend of folk and indie-pop, delivering something that’s simultaneously familiar and fresh. With arrestingly warm vocal melodies, sincere lyricism, and increasingly lush instrumentation, Second Hand Information is brimming with pure musical charm.

Across its sprawling five-minute run-time, the song builds into something quite cathartic. Delicate acoustic guitar lines are woven through sweeping, ethereal soundscapes, eventuating into a boundless piece of indie-folk. By the time the song reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by Roberts’ immersive brand of music.

These may still be early days for this Newcastle artist, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.