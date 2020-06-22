Donald Trump has received a cease and desist from the Tom Petty Estate

Donald Trump is infamous for using musicians’ songs when he hasn’t asked permission. During rallies, he will often blast tracks such as Neil Young‘s Rockin in the Free World through to The Rolling Stones You Can’t Always Get What You Want, and yet never ask the artist if they want to be associated anywhere near his policies.

The most recent example in a long line of cases involves Tom Petty‘s 1989 hit song, I Won’t Back Down.

The Tom Petty Estate has slammed Donald Trump with a cease and desist in regards to the President’s use of Petty’s song I Won’t Back Down.

This isn’t the first time Petty or his estate has issued a cease and desist for the wrongful use of his music. Way back in 2000, George W. Bush received the same treatment for his use of the same song during campaign rallies.

The recent incident in question though, occurred at Trump’s most recent rally for re-election in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Saturday night (June 20). The statement released by the Petty Estate on Twitter reads: “Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate.”

As the Presidential election begins to pick up over the remainder of the year, we are bound to see the number of these cease and desists increase exponentially.

Check out the Petty Estate’s full statement below.