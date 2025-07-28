Mk.gee Opens Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss Tour with Full House in Denver

Mk.gee kicks off Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss tour with a sold-out Denver set.

The series opened over the weekend with a sold-out show headlined by the genre-bending artist (pronounced "mick-ghee").

The performance marked the first in a four-city series curated by the magazine to spotlight a new wave of genre-blurring rock artists.

Performing at the Fillmore Auditorium, Mk.gee (born Mike Gordon) returned to the stage for only his fourth live set of the year, and his first since wrapping up the Two Star & The Dream Police tour in 2024.

The 28-year-old producer, songwriter, and guitarist performed nearly every track from that record, including the fan-favourite ‘DNM,’ while ‘ROCKMAN’ opened the show and returned in the encore, bringing the performance full circle.

Known best for his shape-shifting sound and understated presence, Mk.gee has drawn attention for pushing the boundaries of guitar music by blending distortion-heavy hooks with whispery falsettos and fragmented song structures.

His genre-defying 2024 album Two Star & the Dream Police marked a breakout moment, paving the way for co-writing and production work on Justin Bieber’s surprise album Swag – including the track “Daisies.”

He also closed out the year with a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Also on the Denver lineup were SEES00000 and Black Noi$e. SEES00000, a longtime friend and collaborator of Mk.gee, performed selections from his 2024 release If I Promise to Miss You, Will You Go Away, including tracks ‘T00STEP’ and ‘00000(:’D)’.

Detroit-based DJ and producer Black Noi$e (best known for his work with Earl Sweatshirt), followed with a genre-hopping set that pushed into ambient and experimental hip-hop territory.

Both joined Mk.gee onstage for the finale.

Gather No Moss will continue with shows in Chicago (The Beaches, Aug 29), Nashville (Wet Leg, Sept 23), and Brooklyn (MJ Lenderman, Oct 16).

The series arrives at a time when the boundaries of rock are being redrawn, and Mk.gee has positioned himself as a defining voice in its next chapter.