Another mysterious monolith has just popped up in Romania

Only a couple of days after the unexplained disappearance of the Utah monolith, a similarly eye-catching structure has been discovered in Piatra Neamt, Romania.

The Utah monolith stood without explanation or reason, until seemingly just as quickly as it appeared, it was mysteriously removed by an “unknown group” (although rumours have circulated that the structure was there since at least 2015, with images of it spotted on Google Earth).

Now, as of last Thursday, an almost identical monolith has appeared in Romania – with one key difference. This new monolith seems to bear strange squiggles covering the face of the metal…but WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

The Romanian mystery stands on what locals call the ‘holy mountain’, just metres away from the archaeological landmark Petrodava Dacian Fortress (a fort built between 82 BC and AD 106), according to Daily Mail.

Upon its discovery, Romanian officials were just as baffled as Utah investigators, both of whom are unable to identify who (or what) is responsible for the installation of the strange object. Romanian Heritage official Rocsana Josanu noted: “it is on private property… it is on a protected area and archaeological site”.

Because the #reptilians didn’t want to bring us in Romania a steel #monolith like the one in #Utah, we built one 🤷🏻‍♂️👽 #UtahMonolith pic.twitter.com/q0KEShlHI0 — Nic Paul Enache (@nicpaulenache) November 27, 2020

So let’s put our Nancy Drew caps on and look at the facts here: both aluminium structures have a similar resemblance to the pillars in 2001: A Space Odyssey, based on the book by Arthur C. Clarke. The book refers to the monolith as an alien tool that investigates worlds across galaxies and observes the transformation of intelligent beings.

I thought it was a joke, spoof on 2001 a space odessy. Guess not? Some rich folk playing jokes? Ufo? God knows we need to evolve! — DeeJ (@Gardenthymeherb) November 30, 2020

But the structure also eerily looks like the work of artist John McCraken who, although having passed away in 2011, was known for his tall standing geometric planks. His son even recalls a conversation with McCraken in May 2002 where he mentioned that he would “like to leave his artwork in remote places to be discovered later”.

It’s an art of work of Artist’s John McCraken pic.twitter.com/Gj67F6tzgT — LE JIPE 🇲🇫🏳️‍🌈 #RoisinMachine (@JiiiiPeee) November 30, 2020

For now, the questions still stands: who is responsible for the monoliths? What do they mean? And what the flip is with the scribbles?

My money is on aliens, I just hope this time around, Romanian officials are smarter than those in Utah and keep a close eye on the monolith to catch the culprits when it inevitability vanishes.