MOTU’s UltraLite-mk5 is a tiny but mighty audio interface

MOTU has a pedigree in audio interfaces that few others can boast. The new UltraLite-mk5 continues the tradition while making improvements.

After a sleek makeover, and a couple of updates, the MOTU UltraLite-mk5 has been launched. Doing what the UltraLite has always done best, the new version of the interface pairs premium audio quality and extreme portability and convenience.

With 40 simultaneous audio channels, this is one little black box that has no desire to compromise.

The UltraLite-mk5 features 2 XLR/TRS combo inputs for mic, line and Hi-Z outputs, 6 line inputs and 10 line outputs, one headphone output and 8 optical ADAT and MIDI in/out channels. The optical connectivity also supports RCA S/PDIF in/out, and the combo inputs include preamps featuring up to +74dB of gain. The UltraLite MK5 boasts a bright white OLED display and digital I/O activity indicators, making it easy to keep an eye on all your levels.

The device’s analog outputs are powered by ESS DAC, while the ES9026PRO DAC provides up to 125dB dynamic range and -114dB of Total Harmonic Distortion plus Noise, with sample rates up to 192kHz. The interface comes bundled with the new and improved CueMix 5 software that allows users to manage signal routing and develop monitor mixes using EQ, reverb, compression and noise gate. CueMix 5 is compatible with both macOS, Windows 10 and iOS.

Despite the lengthy roll-call of capabilities under the hood, the UltraLite MK5 prioritises an elegant and simple workflow. Connection to the interface can be achieved via USB-C or USB-A, with an extremely low 2.4ms round trip latency.

For more details, head over to MOTU.