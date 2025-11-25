Mullet Moments with iPod

The artist reveals the key to navigating the biz: “Protect your heart, move with your friends.”

In a fresh Mullet Moments, the genre-defying artist iPod shared a candid look into his rapid ascent.

The conversation delved into his dynamic partnership and tours with collaborators SOLLYY and Zion Garcia, highlighting the core philosophy that fuels his journey: “protect your heart, move with your friends.”

iPod, who describes his mission as being “sent from outer space to save Australian rap,” detailed the importance of believing in his inner circle as he navigates different creative eras.

He offered fans a glimpse into the process behind his recently released album, nanopod, while also teasing a highly anticipated, top-secret album already in the works.

Throughout the discussion, the artist emphasised that his distinct blend of bedroom pop, rap, and neo-soul is rooted in community and fearless evolution, promising more innovative sounds on the horizon.

