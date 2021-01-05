WATCH: Nandi Bushell – ‘Song 2’ (Blur Cover)

Backed by an army of Nandi Bushells clad in the Union Jack, the drumming prodigy channels the ’90s Britpop era with her cover of Blur’s Song 2.

We never thought we’d see the day when the Spice Girls finally met the dingy overtones of classic Brit-rock. But, 10-year-old Nandi Bushell’s musical crossover proves her punch as a “total metalhead” as she hits that classic “Woohoo!” – proving 2021 is already off to a much better start. Needless to say her recent collaborators, the Foo Fighters, better watch their backs!

Get strapped in for the minute-long show of a lifetime, below: