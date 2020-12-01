Heck Yes! The cast of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ are set to reunite online this week

The Napoleon Dynamite actors are coming together on December 5th for their one-time Cyber Dynamite special, raising funds for The Hunger Project.

One of the most iconically funny and quirky cult movies ever made, the legacy of the 2004 hit film Napoleon Dynamite can be felt even to this day.

Now, a highly anticipated reunion will be aired on YouTube this week in order to raise awareness and funds for the Hunger Project, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to end world hunger by 2030, empowering generations in poverty-stricken areas by giving them access to health education and better nutrition.

Based around the awkwardly built protagonist Napoleon (played by Jon Heder) and his uncomfortable adventures of being a teenager, the film sheds a unique light on the challenges of being a part of a dysfunctional family and stuck in a school with “idiots” (cue Napoleon voice). And, of course, it reminds us to never drive over a Tupperware bowl – no matter how strong they say it is.

We don’t need a Napoleon dynamite reunion. Just give me a 20 minute video of uncle Rico throwing footballs. — hire me plz (@_rightsaid_red) November 27, 2020

The cast is bound to have an incredible chat, with the actors imagining where their characters might be if they were still around today. There may even be some talk about a possible Napoleon Dynamite 2 which has been mentioned by Heder: “we’ve thought about it… we’re always playing with the idea”.

Honestly, as long as it is agreed that Deb (Tina Majorino) would still be making home-woven handicrafts, and that La Fawnnduh (Tina Majorino) and Kip (Aaron Ruell) are happily married, that’s all that matters.

You can catch Cyber Dynamite on December 5th at 12pm while you’re drinking your 1% fat milk and feeding your pet llama Tina. Until then, it’s probably time to sharpen those dance moves.