Summer is finally here and that means a new playlist is in order. Don’t worry though, Groove Lagoon have you covered.

If you haven’t wrapped your ears around Chain Reaction, the latest single from genre-benders Groove Lagoon, then you’re seriously missing out. A portrait of spaghetti western nostalgia with hues of garage rock peppered throughout, it’s one of those songs that hooks you from the word go.

Fresh off the release, the New Zealand boys were kind enough to share some of the songs and artists that have influenced their sound and music-making. Dive in.

Arctic Monkeys – The Blond-O-Sonic Shimmer Trap

These guys are a huge influence on us. All their music throughout every album is a journey through them growing up and changing as musicians. This song is a favourite of ours from their B-sides, it’s like discovering the band all over again once you find all the B-sides.

Foals – Wash Off

A massive song that builds into a huge breakdown at the end, just how we like our music. Also, you can never have too many riffs in a song and this track shows that.

Shame – Tasteless

We are really into Shame at the moment. It’s so cool seeing a young band coming up out of the UK scene doing whatever they want and not trying to fit into a certain cubby hole.

Ocean Alley – Way Down

Queens of the Stone Age – I Sat By The Ocean

Another big influence on us, always sounding a little different to the norm and standing out. Awesome guitar tones as well from these guys every time, Josh Homme is the king.

Groove Lagoon – Chain Reaction

Lynrd Skynrd – Simple Man

Had to throw a bit of old school country rock in here, as we are bringing in more of a spaghetti western country kind of sound into our own music. Great for driving down a long empty road with all the windows down and screaming it at the top of your lungs.

Hockey Dad – Join The Club

Catfish and the Bottlemen – Longshot

Dope Lemon – Dope & Smoke

David Bowie – Lazarus

Make sure to check out Groove Lagoon’s addictive new track, Chain Reaction, here.

Check out the full playlist below: