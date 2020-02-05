New Chuck Berry doco contains rare footage of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and more

A new documentary dedicated to the late Chuck Berry will feature rare footage of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man is set to air on the 29th of February and includes footage of the artists playing songs by the rock and roll legend.

A new Chuck Berry documentary will feature rare, early footage of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and more, highlighting the vastness of the legendary musician’s legacy.

The film will include performances which span several decades, including very early concerts by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in 1964. One such recording shows the Beatles playing Roll Over Beethoven at their first US concert at the Washington Coliseum, whilst another shows the Stones performing Around and Around at a gig in the UK.

Speaking on the legendary musician, often referred to as one of the pioneers of rock and roll, Berry’s manager Dick Allen described: “In 50 years of working with Chuck Berry, I saw him perform hundreds of times and there simply wasn’t anyone like him.”

“He was such a dynamic showman and loved performing for his fans,” Allen continued. “This program does a terrific job of showcasing him live in concert throughout a variety of eras of his career, and it’s a wonderful tribute to see these fellow legends performing his songs. Seeing it all together really drives home how many artists he influenced and that rock & roll wouldn’t have been what it was if it wasn’t for Chuck Berry.”

The film also includes footage of Jimi Hendrix performing Johnny B. Goode in Berkeley in 1970 as well as Paul McCartney‘s iconic take of Brown Eyed Handsome Man at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ rendition of Carol in 2011 is also included.

The most recent performance featured is Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra‘s version of Roll Over Beethoven, which they performed at their 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance. At the time their performance doubled as a tribute to Berry who had passed away the previous month. Collaborations with Keith Richards and Bruce Springsteen are also featured.

The film will also include plenty of footage of Berry himself performing. Solo renditions of Maybellene, Nadine, and You Can’t Catch Me, will appear, as well as performances with his one-time backing band of Let It Rock and Sweet Little Sixteen.

Following his passing in 2017, last year Gibson announced it had finally made its first-ever Chuck Berry signature guitar.

Whilst Berry was revered by fellow musicians, he wasn’t always so admiring of others, and there are some hilariously scathing reviews he gave of early punk bands like The Clash and Sex Pistols back in the day.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man will air on PBS on the 29th of February.