New Music Friday: St. Vincent, Milky Chance, Supahoney and more

Soundtrack your extra long weekend with stellar new releases from the likes of Milky Chance, Downtown Kayoto and Eels, just to name a few

There’s a lot to love about an extra long weekend, but perhaps the greatest joy is that you’ll be able to devour new music, without worrying about bothering your office buddy.

Luckily, this Friday has brought enough killer tunes to soundtrack your entire long weekend, from Australian heroes like The Jungle Giants to German indie-rockers Milky Chance.

So what are you waiting for, dig into this week’s edition of New Music Friday below.

‘Flea’ — St. Vincent

The second single to be lifted from St. Vincent’s upcoming album, ‘Flea’ boasts an explosive chorus and heavy rock guitars courtesy of Dave Grohl.

The album, titled ‘All Born Screaming’, will be released on April 26, and has been previewed with fellow single ‘Broken Man’.

‘Goldy’ — Eels

Written in collaboration with All American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter, Eels’ new single ‘Goldy’ sees the rock band reflect on their love of their pets, complete with stirring keys and rhythmic percussion.

‘Goldy’ is one of multiple tracks co-written by Ritter, and will appear on Eels’ forthcoming album ‘EELS TIME!’, set for release on June 7.

‘Milky Way’ — Ethan Jegers

Sydney singer-songwriter Ethan Jegers ventures through an odyssey of youth and coming-of-age love on Milky Way, a guitar-driven ditty that serves as his sophomore single.

It’s a leisurely single recounting 20-something tales of discovering street bounty, hanging out with friends and suffering from an overall lack of direction.

‘Letters’ — Frank Turner

Frank Turner reflects on the loss of a teenage romance on his new single ‘Letters’. “It’s a song about communication and its breakdown,” the celebrated singer-songwriter said.

‘Letters’ will form part of the tracklist of ‘Undefeated’, Turner’s hotly anticipated album due out on May 3.

‘Came Tru’ — Downtown Kayoto

Downtown Kayoto readies audiences for his upcoming album with ‘Came Thru’, an alternative R&b heater carried by a smooth topline and self-produced percussive bed.

With steamy aughties grooves and glossy vocals, the Yorkshire-based artist muses on everything from fashion to love interests. Dig in below.

‘4DAYS/4NIGHTS’ — jnr.

Singer, songwriter and producer jnr. has already proven his knack for uplifting alt-pop and pummeling pop-punk, and on new single 4DAYS/4NIGHTS, the Sydney musician tries his hand at ambient hip-hop — with masterful results.

Crooning over a bed of synths and reverb, the song explodes into snappy drums and pumping 808s, as guided by jnr.’s commanding vocals.

‘Living In A Haze’ — Milky Chance (ft. The Beaches)

Milky Chance have joined forces with The Beaches for ‘Living In A Haze’, a fresh take on the German Duo’s 2023 track of the same name.

For their part, The Beaches bring a refreshing feminine perspective to the original, with the addition of an infectious new verse.

‘Eat Fuck Sleep Forever’ — Love Fame Tragedy ft. The Jungle Giants

The focus track of Love Fame Tragedy’s just-released sophomore album ‘Life Is A Killer’, new single ‘Eat Fuck Forever’ taps Sam Hales of The Jungle Giants for a groovy reflection on romantic failings and life’s monotony.

Guided by Hales’ trademark guitar melodies, the track finds Love Fame Tragedy at his most lyrically raw.

‘Burning Up’ — LAUREL

We’ve already had tastes of LAUREL’s upcoming album ‘PALPITATIONS’, but this most recent single ‘Burning Up’ might just be the most promising.

A dreamy slice of synth-pop, the track sees the LA-based singer-songwriter reflect on “not being able to keep up with yourself,” and ratchets up the anticipation for her June 14 album to fever pitch.

‘Steve’ — Supahoney

Adopting the point of view of a commuter on a train, Supahoney’s new single ‘Steve’ brims with pittering percussion and nostalgic guitar melodies, as guided by brooding vocals and swelling instrumentation.

It’s the latest taste of the Sydney band’s upcoming album, a follow-up to their 2021 debut Every Cell In Your Body.