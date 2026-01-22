Here are the setlist and set times for Nick Cave’s Wild God Tour

We saw Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tear through their Wild God set – and here’s everything you need to know

After nearly a decade since their last full tour of the region, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have returned to Australian and New Zealand shores for the Wild God Tour.

This 2026 run is a spiritual homecoming for the ARIA Hall of Fame legends, celebrating their 18th studio album, Wild God.

Known for a live presence that balances ferocity with profound intimacy, the band is delivering a massive two‑and‑a‑half‑hour spectacle that has already garnered rave reviews across Europe and North America.

The tour features the current powerhouse lineup: Warren Ellis, Jim Sclavunos, Toby Dammit, and Colin Greenwood (Radiohead). With New Zealand’s own Aldous Harding providing hauntingly minimalist support, these shows – spanning outdoor greenspaces like Sydney’s The Domain and indoor arenas in Wellington – promise a cathartic journey through four decades of gothic rock, gospel‑tinged ballads, and the unbridled joy of their newest material.

The tour kicked off in Perth and moves across the East Coast before concluding with exclusive festival‑partnered shows in Wellington. Here are the remaining Wild God dates and venues:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Tour Dates

Fri 23 Jan – Sydney – The Domain

Sat 24 Jan – Sydney – The Domain

Tue 27 Jan – Brisbane – Brisbane Showgrounds (RNA)

Fri 30 Jan – Melbourne – Alexandra Gardens

Sat 31 Jan – Melbourne – Alexandra Gardens – SOLD OUT

Sun 1 Feb – Melbourne – Alexandra Gardens

Thu 5 Feb – Wellington – TSB Arena

Fri 6 Feb – Wellington – TSB Arena

International tour dates head here.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Set Times

Gates Open: 6:15 PM

Aldous Harding: 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: 8:15 PM – 10:45 PM

Based on opening night in Fremantle, here’s the Wild God setlist fans can expect:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Setlist

Frogs



Wild God



Song of the Lake



O Children



Jubilee Street



From Her to Eternity



Long Dark Night



Cinnamon Horses



Tupelo



Conversion



Bright Horses



Joy



I Need You



Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)



Final Rescue Attempt



Red Right Hand



The Mercy Seat



White Elephant (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)

Encore:



Wide Lovely Eyes (first time live since 2013)



Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry



The Weeping Song



Skeleton Tree



Into My Arms (Nick Cave solo on piano)

This run is a rare chance to witness one of rock’s most compelling live acts traverse the emotional extremes of their catalogue, delivering both the thunderous and the tender in equal measure.