Here are the setlist and set times for Nick Cave’s Wild God Tour

We saw Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tear through their Wild God set – and here’s everything you need to know
After nearly a decade since their last full tour of the region, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have returned to Australian and New Zealand shores for the Wild God Tour.
This 2026 run is a spiritual homecoming for the ARIA Hall of Fame legends, celebrating their 18th studio album, Wild God.
Known for a live presence that balances ferocity with profound intimacy, the band is delivering a massive two‑and‑a‑half‑hour spectacle that has already garnered rave reviews across Europe and North America.
The tour features the current powerhouse lineup: Warren Ellis, Jim Sclavunos, Toby Dammit, and Colin Greenwood (Radiohead). With New Zealand’s own Aldous Harding providing hauntingly minimalist support, these shows – spanning outdoor greenspaces like Sydney’s The Domain and indoor arenas in Wellington – promise a cathartic journey through four decades of gothic rock, gospel‑tinged ballads, and the unbridled joy of their newest material.
The tour kicked off in Perth and moves across the East Coast before concluding with exclusive festival‑partnered shows in Wellington. Here are the remaining Wild God dates and venues:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Tour Dates
Fri 23 Jan – Sydney – The Domain
Sat 24 Jan – Sydney – The Domain
Tue 27 Jan – Brisbane – Brisbane Showgrounds (RNA)
Fri 30 Jan – Melbourne – Alexandra Gardens
Sat 31 Jan – Melbourne – Alexandra Gardens – SOLD OUT
Sun 1 Feb – Melbourne – Alexandra Gardens
Thu 5 Feb – Wellington – TSB Arena
Fri 6 Feb – Wellington – TSB Arena
International tour dates head here.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Set Times
Gates Open: 6:15 PM
Aldous Harding: 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: 8:15 PM – 10:45 PM
Based on opening night in Fremantle, here’s the Wild God setlist fans can expect:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Setlist
Frogs
Wild God
Song of the Lake
O Children
Jubilee Street
From Her to Eternity
Long Dark Night
Cinnamon Horses
Tupelo
Conversion
Bright Horses
Joy
I Need You
Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)
Final Rescue Attempt
Red Right Hand
The Mercy Seat
White Elephant (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)
Encore:
Wide Lovely Eyes (first time live since 2013)
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
The Weeping Song
Skeleton Tree
Into My Arms (Nick Cave solo on piano)
This run is a rare chance to witness one of rock’s most compelling live acts traverse the emotional extremes of their catalogue, delivering both the thunderous and the tender in equal measure.