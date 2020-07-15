Nick Cave, DMA’s, and more to feature on ABC’s new show ‘The Sound’

Calling all live music lovers! This Sunday, July 19th, will see the debut of a new music program called The Sound, airing on the ABC. The show will be broadcast each Sunday at 5:30pm and replayed each Saturday at 12:30pm.

Each week will feature performances from an array of different Australian artists, with a little somethin’ somethin’ to cater to everyone’s different music tastes. The premiere is shaping up to be a huge debut, packed to the brim with musicians just starting to make it big and those who’ve been around the block a few times.

DMA’S, Benee, Lime Cordiale and more are set to perform for the premiere of the ABC’s new live music show The Sound. Plus we’ll get a sneak preview of new Nick Cave.

The first episode will feature Aussie heavy-hitters DMA’s who will celebrate the release of their third studio album The Glow with a special performance before heading off to Sydney and Brisbane for a round of sold-out shows.

Old faithfuls Eskimo Joe are set to play their first new single in seven years and there will be performances from revered musicians Kate Ceberano, Steve Kilbey, Sean Sennet plus Mark Seymour and the Undertow.

Also in tow for the stacked premiere will be a performance from pop phenomenon Benee and rising indie-rock duo Lime Cordiale. And let’s not forget Nick Cave will be previewing a track from his live-streamed performance in London before its premiere next week.

Hosted by Jane Gazzo, The Sound will feature a different co-host every week, with actor Bryan Brown being the first to kick things off this Sunday.

“I’m incredibly excited to realise my dream to see a music show featuring contemporary Australian music in a prime spot on free-to-air television,” said Mushroom Vision’s Michael Gudinski, the show’s producer.

“The Sound will feature artists from all walks of our incredible local industry, with more than two-thirds of each episode focused on showcasing new songs. I’m thrilled that ABC, the home of iconic programs like Countdown, Recovery and Rage, have partnered with us to support local music in such difficult times.”