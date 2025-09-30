Nick Cave rejects Political Tribes in Defence of Doubt

The music icon maps a solitary philosophical path, championing uncertainty over dogma in polarised times.

In an era of hardened political certitude, singer-songwriter Nick Cave is making a profound case for uncertainty.

The Australian-born artist, in a deeply personal response to a fan’s question on his platform The Red Hand Files, has articulated a worldview that consciously exists outside the traditional binaries of modern politics.

He describes himself as increasingly uncertain as the world’s ground shifts, finding both the left and the right indefensible.

Cave refined his position as that of “a liberal-leaning, spiritual conservative with a small ‘c’,” emphasising this is less a political stance and more “a matter of temperament.”

He expressed a fundamental disturbance with the “self-serving, toddler politics of some of my counterparts” and a constitutional resistance to “moral certainty, herd mentality and dogma.”

For Cave, silence is not complicity but often a sacred duty when one is doubtful or conflicted.

His philosophy culminates in valuing deeds over words, stating, “I stand with the world, in its goodness and beauty,” striving to improve it through “adoration, reconciliation, and leaping faith.”

This reflective moment coincides with the announcement of his only UK headline show for 2026, a highly anticipated “homecoming” in Brighton’s Preston Park.