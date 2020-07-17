Nike unveil wild new line of Grateful Dead-inspired shoes

The Grateful Dead have cemented themselves as a legendary musical force to be reckoned with.

Today, Nike announced a collaboration with the band, unveiling a new furry, bear-inspired line of yellow and green shoes.

This week, Nike announced a pair of shoes inspired by iconic American rock band Grateful Dead, and the outcome is wild.

These insanely original shoes could only come from such a partnership. Titled the Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead, it’s no surprise that the classic Nike shoes have undergone such a make-over.

Made with faux fur and suede, the detailing on the shoe is like no other. The salient dancing bear on the shoe harks back to their 1973 LP History of the grateful Dead, Volume 1, and the cleverly hidden Steal Your Face Skull is imprinted on the underside of the tongue. It has an unprecedented jagged Nike Swoosh that is surrounded by fur and will certainly attract all eyes on the street.

So far you can only buy them in these glorious green and yellow colours, but a little birdie has told us that there will be an orange pair coming soon.

If you’re keen, there’s also this particularly impressive hat:

And if you’re a die-hard fan, you can also pick these patches up:

Whatever you get, there’s a 100 per cent guarantee that all eyes will be on you and those hectic kicks.