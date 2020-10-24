Watch Travis Scott get blown away by the PS5

Travis Scott has partnered with PlayStation to steal the money of hypebeasts everywhere, also teasing a new shoe collab with Nike.

Sony have announced Travis Scott at a strategic creative partner for the PlayStation division, releasing a video featuring the rapper with the PS5.

The black-and-white video depicts Scott emulating the famous Maxell “Blown Away Guy” commercials, with the sheer processing power of the PS5 blowing literally blowing him away.

The video also shows various Sony employees kitted out in Cactus Jack Records merch, including the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. Notably, a new colourway of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low can be seen in the video.

This particular model is emblazoned with the PlayStation logo, suggesting that it will be a Travis Scott x Nike x PlayStation collab (also known as the corporate America triforce).

Like his collabs with Fortnite and McDonald’s, expect a new line of Travis Scott merch to appear in the coming weeks. Whether or not you can beat the hypebeasts and 13-year-olds (not mutually exclusive) who have access to their parents’ credit cards will be dependent on how fast your fingers (and internet connection) are.

In a public statement, Scott said: “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

Last month, Scott posted a photo on his Instagram of the PS5’s DualSense controller, leading to many questioning whether he had gotten the console early ahead of its November 12 release date. Thanks to this new advertisement, it’s now definite that the Houston rapper did get it in under three phone calls.