Turns out Kanye West is still going on Joe Rogan tomorrow, so strap in

Kanye West will still be appearing on Joe Rogan tomorrow, so strap yourself in for what’s sure to be one hell of a ride.

Despite it previously seeming as though Kanye West would not be appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast this week – after all upcoming podcasts were cancelled due to a COVID-19 infection in the crew – as of today, it turns out the much-hyped interview is still going ahead.

It seems the pair must have sneakily recorded their chat before the shutdown, and now it will be dropping on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Joe Rogan revealed that it would be going ahead: “Oh yeah we did!”

“Dropping tomorrow at 12pm Texas time. Beyond my expectations, and I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks. I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun,” he continued.

It comes as the famed rapper is currently vying up against the likes of Joe Biden and Donald Trump for his chance to be top dog of the White House.

The podcast will be dropping at 4 pm Central Standard Time on Saturday, 24th October – which for the eager, will be 4 am Sunday morning here in Sydney.