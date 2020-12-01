After 20 years, Nintendo can finally print Kadabra ‘Pokémon’ cards again after magician Uri Geller lifts ban

It looks like Kadabra might finally be returning to Pokémon trading cards after Uri Geller reveals he’s had a change of heart.

Uri Geller, the magician and illusionist who sued Nintendo in a California court for its Kadabra Pokémon trading cards two decades ago, has apologised for the lawsuit and vowed to “release the ban”.

Geller sued Nintendo 20 years ago for using his likeness when creating the Psychic-type Pokémon (named Yungerer in Japan), which is always seen holding a bent spoon and has an eerily similar, cheek-boney facial shape.

During the lawsuit, Geller claimed that Nintendo turned him into “an evil, occult Pokémon character,” and stole his identity “by using [his] name and [his] signature image,” according to a story by the BBC from 2000. However, Geller is now apologising for his actions.

“I am truly sorry for what I did 20 years ago,” Geller wrote on Twitter.

“Kids and grownups I am releasing the ban. It’s now all up to Nintendo to bring my #kadabra #pokemon card back. It will probably be one of the rarest cards now! Much energy and love to all!”

Geller filed several lawsuits globally during the height of the Pokémon cards craze, meaning that Nintendo had to stop printing and distributing Kadabra cards.

As Kadabra is in the middle of the Abra and Alakazam evolution game, Nintendo had to backpedal at the time to allow Abra to leap forward in evolution to Alakazam.

Now, thanks to reporting from The Gamer, it’s been revealed that Geller received so many emails on the matter that he finally had a change of heart.

“Due to the tremendous volume of emails I am still getting begging me to allow Nintendo to bring back Kadabra/Yungeller, I sent […] a letter to the chairman of Nintendo giving them permission to relaunch the Uri Geller Kadabra/Yungeller worldwide,” Geller said in an email to The Gamer.

While many have rejoiced over the news, some haven’t been too impressed with how Geller created the whole situation in the first place.

Furthermore, many were left unconvinced after Geller shamelessly self-promoted his museum website, which allows the public to buy prints and other projects from the illusionist.

Whether or not Geller has an ulterior motive, he revealed in emails to The Gamer that two Nintendo representatives had seen his letter, which means there may be changes to the card game coming shortly, ahead of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

