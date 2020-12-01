The ‘Euphoria’ Christmas special trailer just dropped and it’s everything you could hope for

Euphoria’s highly anticipated mini-release is set to bridge the gaps between season 1 and 2, out on December 6.

This morning Emmy award winner Zendaya and co-star Hunter Schafer posted the official trailer to the highly anticipated upcoming Euphoria Christmas special.

With the filming for Season 2 delayed until early next year due to coronavirus, the bridge episodes – written and directed by Sam Levinson – are intended to help fans through the long gap between seasons.

HBO’s official synopsis of the Euphoria episode reads:

“In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.”

After Zendaya recently received 3 Emmys for the series – and also broke the record for the youngest person to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – the Christmas special of Euphoria appears poised to surpass the already-high expectations of fans.

Euphoria Part 1 will air December 6 on HBO at 9 pm. Check out the trailer below.