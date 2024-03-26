NITH Prize: Rhodes announce the iconic V8 Piano Plugin

The Rhodes NITH prize is a big deal in the Needle in The Hay competition. It’s not just about winning; it’s about getting your hands on something truly special—the Rhodes V8 Virtual Instrument.

This software brings the legendary Rhodes V8 electric piano to your fingertips, whether you’re in the studio or on stage. It’s the real deal, capturing all the nuances and character of the original instrument.

And it’s not just for the first-place winner; even the second and third prizes come with the same awesome package.

Imagine the excitement of receiving the V8 Pro code and V-Rack code, knowing you now have access to that timeless Rhodes sound.

It’s a game-changer for any musician, opening up endless possibilities for creativity and expression.

So, as the judges sift through the entries over the weekend, there’s a lot at stake.

But for those lucky enough to snag one of the top three spots, the Rhodes NITH prize is more than just a trophy—it’s a ticket to musical greatness.

