NO CIGAR shares their picks from this year’s Bigsound festival

New Zealand-based psych rock band NO CIGAR have shared a list of their favourite acts ahead of their slot on this year’s BIGSOUND festival in Brisbane.

Following the success of their Critically acclaimed EP ‘Radical Road’ back in 2020, the band has been on a high ever since.

From their captivating live shows to their newest release ‘The Great Escape’, the Indie rock band are showing their love for the industry.

So without further ado, here are NO CIGAR’s picks for the Bigsound festival later this year

Reiki Ruawai

Immensely talented individual, and all-round genuine dude. First came across his song ‘Express’ on Discover Weekly, and then had the pleasure of playing a few festivals together with his band, ‘Masaya’. One to watch for sure.

Velvet Trip



Spacey psychedelic pop rock. Silky smooth. Very keen to see their live set. They’ve got the look and the sound down.

Georgia Lines



Voice of an angel. Her new album ‘Rose of Jericho’ has been making waves in NZ. A lovely soul, and sings with soul too! Get excited Australia.

Divebar Youth



Genre-bending and a beautiful story that is expressed masterfully through his music. Adept use of dynamics and keen to see Vinnie playing with his band. Should be a spectacle.

Dick Move



Infectious raw live energy. Bound to get the delegates bopping. No doubt will leave a big impression.

Listen to NO CIGAR’s latest album ‘The Great Escape’ and check out their dates for Bigsound 2024 down below.

Catch them tonight!

Thursday 5th September Ric’s backyard 11:15-11:45 pm

NO CIGAR Bigsound showcase here