Responsible for penning a legendary list of tracks, Noel Gallagher’s signature model is sure to be popular ‘All Around the World’.

Noel Gallagher, the lyrical mastermind behind Britpop giant Oasis teased a signature acoustic guitar on his official Instagram yesterday. A recreation of Gallagher’s own Gibson J-150 will (hopefully) soon be available to the public, giving customers the ultimate tool for playing Wonderwall obnoxiously at a house party.

The guitar was initially announced back in January, with the new promo video showing the first images of the signature model. “It looks just like it did the day I bought it,” says a pleased Gallagher, a man known for his brutal honesty. “I instantly fell in love with that guitar. I’ve played this guitar in stadiums, played it in pubs – took it everywhere. You know, I still go back to [it]. I mean, it becomes part of you.”

While it’s not the only acoustic owned by Noel, the J-150 is a guitar responsible for playing a part in writing many of the legendary tracks Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are known for. “When I think back now to the songs that I’ve written, and the amount of time I’ve spent holding this guitar…” remembers Gallagher.

While the signature model is missing the infamous Adidas sticker featured on Noels on J-150, the promo video teases a small blue envelope that adorns the shoe company’s logo, reassuring fans that nothing has been rushed when it comes to attention to detail. The video also shows off the guitar’s built-in pre-amp, and teases a copy of handwritten lyrics for Little by Little, an Oasis song sung and played by Noel.

The video ends with the date June 2021, which is likely to be when the signature model becomes available. If you’re a fan of Noel Gallagher or Oasis, this guitar might be a hard one to ignore. Check out the promo video below: