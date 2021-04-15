5 not-to-be-missed NSW music festivals happening this month

NSW COVID restrictions are decreasing, and at long last, music festivals are returning! Let’s look at 5 of the best festivals happening this month.

So, if you’re a NSW local and haven’t been living under a rock, you’d be aware that COVID cases and COVID restrictions are at an all-time low. This is fantastic news for a multitude of reasons, including the return of proper music festivals!

So, iron out your outfit, pour some hard liquor in a bottle, and turn up your UE Boom. We’re counting down five of the very best live music events happening in NSW this month.

Lakeside Long Lunch – Saturday 24th April, SIRC

Lakeside Long Lunch is where not one, but two of Australia’s most iconic noughties acts will be performing; Sneaky Sound System and Thirsty Merc. The former had such an unforgettable debut album with hits like UFO and I Love It, while the latter has been soundtracking our Bondi Rescue dreams for years now.

Lakeside Long Lunch is going down at the picturesque Sydney International Regatta Centre, with VIP tickets on offer for those of you after an extra boujee experience. There’s more than enough food, wine, and live entertainment to go around, so we’ll be sure to catch you there!

DETAILS: Saturday 24th April, 11am until late, Sydney International Regatta Center (SIRC) – Tickets

Yours and Owls – Saturday 17th/18th April, Thomas Dalton Park

Yours and Owls quickly made a name for themselves in 2014, and the annual event has been been a festival-goer essential ever since. The 2021 lineup is loaded with household names, including Tones & I, Benee, Lime Cordiale, DMA’s and countless others for you to sing your lungs out to.

The festival commences this weekend, so you know what that means? A dusty road trip to Wollongong with your mates, stat.

DETAILS: Saturday 17th April 11:30am to Saturday 18th, until late. Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong – Tickets

The Candelo Village Festival – Saturday 17th April, Candelo

The Candelo Arts Society know their stuff. This Saturday, they’ll be hosting an array of incredible musicians, talks, workshops, panel discussions, and art, that focus on cultural connection and strengthening the Candelo community.

Musicians will take up the stages at Candelo Hotel, Sam’s Caravan, Candelo Town Hall, and Street Sage, so no matter where you turn, there will be live music to groove to. We’re big fans of Benji & The Saltwater Sound System, so be sure to catch their set at the Caravan.

DETAILS: Saturday 17th April, 11:30am to 10:00pm. Candelo – Details

Regional Originals – Fortnightly, The Woolhouse

Regional Originals is the festival that keeps on giving! Every fortnight, three stellar regional acts perform at The Woolhouse for an unforgettable night. Regional Originals began in February, so there are only a few shows left.

Every show groups artists of similar genres together, so matter your taste, they’ll be a night just right for you. Artist-wise, the ARIA-charting country singer Danny Phegan is up next, so best grab a ticket before they’re all snatched up.

DETAILS: Next show 14th April, 6:30pm until late, The Woolhouse – Details

The Gum Ball – Friday 16th/17th/18th April, Hunter Valley

The community and cultural-centred Gum Ball is much more than a music festival. It’s got activities for all age groups, peaceful shrubland views of the Hunter region, and also pays tribute to Wonnarua, the traditional owners of the land.

But wait, there’s more! There’s also going to be open mics, pro skateboarding, markets, comedy, and camping. Regarding the lineup, we’re most excited for Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird, but there’s plenty of other killer acts on the bill for you to check out!

DETAILS: Friday 17th April 12:00pm to Sunday 18th, 10 pm. Dashville, Hunter Valley – Tickets