NSW closes in on vaccination target while VIC COVID cases increase

NSW looks to end lockdown sooner than expected, while hopes for Victoria dwindle as positive COVID-19 cases increase.

LGA’s have their sights set on easing restrictions, as the 70 per cent fully vaccinated target shines bright on the NSW horizon. However, Victoria remains strained after enduring four days of anti-vaccination protests, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake and record number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

NSW set its sights on October 7 as the 70 per cent double vaccinated date. In the meantime, industry groups are being guided and briefed for an October 11 reopening date. The new reopening date is two weeks earlier than originally anticipated due to a surge of vaccinations.

Having five fully vaccinated visitors in your home and being able to gather outdoors in groups of 20.

The reopening of hospitality venues, retail stores, hairdressers, gyms and sporting facilities.

The reopening of major outdoor recreation facilities, such as stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos.

Allowing up to 50 guests at weddings and funerals. Places of worship will also be allowed to reopen.

Permitted domestic travel, including trips to regional NSW. Afternoon relaxation clip…NSW on freedom day…amazing creatures on the move! Stay safe! https://t.co/QgvN2mgDeK — Mathan Somasundaram (@Mathan_Soma) September 15, 2021

Of the six deaths that occurred in NSW in the last 24 hours, four were completely unvaccinated. The other two deaths were from a woman in her 90s, who was half vaccinated, and a woman in her 50s, who was fully vaccinated by suffered from undisclosed, significant health conditions.

“We need all people throughout NSW to continue to come forward for testing at the first sign of even mild symptoms,” NSW Health said.

“High vaccination rates are also essential to reduce the risk of transmission and protect the health and safety of the community.”

As things being to look up for NSW, Victoria’s situation worsens.

The state recorded 766 locally acquired COVID cases, surpassing their previous record of 686 cases in August 2020.

The recent Melbourne protests have not aided the situation, adding fuel to the fire as crowds of thousands flocked to protest the lockdown.

Watching these people at #Melbourneprotests, they’re not standing up for freedom just their own selfish needs at our cost. That’s not principles when it’s just about protecting your self – interest. You’ll never see them at an actual rally for human rights ever. #Melbourneprotest pic.twitter.com/Q7GVVfg31g — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) September 21, 2021

Police have expressed their frustration towards the protestors, labelling their actions as “selfish” and ‘vowing revenge’.

The heavy police presence did not deter organisers and protest participants, who stated that this would not be enough to scare them away.

Today, the anti-vaccination protests enter a fourth consecutive day, with chat groups on social media confirming the plans