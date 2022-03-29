Olivia from MAFS lost her real-life job after circulating another contestants nudes

In an interview with Hughesy, Ed, and Erin, MAFS contestant Olivia revealed her on-screen actions have brought about real-world consequences.

Speaking to the Hit Network Breakfast hosts, Olivia from Married at First Sight (MAFS) and Jackson, whom she married at first sight, opened up about the public’s response to their behaviour on the show.

Safe to say, she’s not the most popular gal in Australia at the moment. “I’ve already lost my job as a direct result of this show,” Olivia revealed.

“I saw that Change.org petition and it’s like, oh my god, more people have signed a petition to have me arrested or something than to end the war in Ukraine. So in Australia I feel like I’m more hated than Vladimir Putin,” she said.

Well yeah, that sucks. But you know what else sucks? Having your nudes intentionally circulated by someone else. Which is exactly what Olivia did to another contestant on the show, Domenica.