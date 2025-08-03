Omni-Man punches into Invincible VS with blood, power, and daddy issues

Omni-Man joins the fight in Invincible VS, and yes – he’s still terrifying

The most unhinged dad in animation is back to throw hands – Omni-Man has officially been confirmed as a playable character in Invincible VS, the upcoming 3v3 tag fighter set in the gloriously violent Invincible universe.

The reveal dropped at EVO 2025, and yep, as you can imagine, the gameplay footage goes hard.

Developed by Skybound’s first in-house studio Quarter Up, Invincible VS is already flexing a strong roster: Invincible, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Battle Beast, and now Daddy Destruction himself.

Omni-Man isn’t new to the fighting game scene either – he previously uppercutted his way into Mortal Kombat 1, complete with blood-slicked Fatalities straight from the Prime series.

Skybound describes Omni-Man as “balanced, efficient, and relentless” – basically your worst nightmare with a six-pack. He’s got zoning tools, anti-air punishes, and brutal takedowns that make him a menace at every range.

As for how big the roster will get? Creator Robert Kirkman told IGN there’s a “99%” chance your fave Invincible character is in the game. That’s… a lot of blood.

Invincible VS is set to drop in 2026 – “sooner than you think,” Kirkman teased. Guess we better start training. Who’s on your dream team?