OneRepublic 2026 Sweet Escape Tour: Full Setlist and Set Times in Australia & New Zealand

OneRepublic’s Sweet Escape Tour 2026 hits Australia & New Zealand.

OneRepublic have always occupied a sweet spot between pop maximalism and songwriter flex, and The Sweet Escape Tour feels like a victory lap for both.

Currently tearing through Australia and New Zealand, Ryan Tedder and co. are delivering a slick, crowd-pleasing show that leans hard into nostalgia while quietly reminding everyone just how many modern pop anthems Tedder’s fingerprints are on.

The band’s live reputation has long been built on polish rather than chaos, and 2026 is no exception: expect immaculate transitions, festival-ready pacing, and a setlist that’s engineered for mass sing-alongs.

Where the show really lifts, though, is the now-signature “Songwriter Segment”, where Tedder steps out from behind OneRepublic’s catalogue to revisit hits he penned for some of pop’s biggest names. It’s part humble brag, part masterclass — and a reminder that even if you didn’t come for OneRepublic, you probably came for his songs anyway.

Based on their most recent February 2026 shows, here’s the onerepublic setlist you can expect.

OneRepublic’s Sweet Escape Tour Setlist and Set times

Artificial Paradise (Intro)

Feel Again

Kids

Good Life (often mashed with elements of M83’s “Midnight City”)

RUNAWAY

Singapore

Secrets

Rescue Me

Stop and Stare

Run

A rotating piano segment featuring songs Tedder wrote for other artists:

Halo (Beyoncé)

Bleeding Love (Leona Lewis)

Burn (Ellie Goulding)

Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

Rumour Has It (Adele)

Maps (Maroon 5)

Lose Somebody (Kygo collaboration)

Apologize

I Ain’t Worried

Sunshine

Love Runs Out

I Lived

Counting Stars

Encore

I Don’t Wanna Wait (David Guetta collaboration)

If I Lose Myself (Alesso Remix)

Show Details (This Week)

Wednesday, February 4: Spark Arena, Auckland

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Freya Ridings: 7:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Zara Larsson: 8:15 PM – 9:00 PM

OneRepublic: 9:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Friday, February 6: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Freya Ridings: 7:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Zara Larsson: 8:15 PM – 9:00 PM

OneRepublic: 9:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Note: Ticketek lists the official “Start” at 7:30 PM, which is when the first opener typically takes the stage.

Saturday, February 7: Lookout Festival, Speers Point

Gates Open: 12:30 PM

Freya Ridings: 1:30 PM

Eskimo Joe: 2:45 PM

Birds of Tokyo: 4:15 PM

Sneaky Sound System: 5:45 PM

OneRepublic: 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Pro tip: Keep an ear out for ‘Beautiful Colors’ or ‘Nobody’ (from the Kaiju No. 8 soundtrack), which have been rotating in and out during the Asia-Pacific leg.

Tickets for Singapore are selling through Ticketmaster SG as part of the band’s Asia‑Pacific swing, and while the focus here is on the Australia & New Zealand leg, the band has recently toured Europe with stops in Paris and Portugal, and fans from Seattle to Shanghai check rotational tour routing and ticketing portals for updates.