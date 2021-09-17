OnlyFans Star Renee Gracie has been banned from the Bathurst 1000

Renee Gracie had ambitious plans of returning to the Bathurst 1000 but has been harshly shut down by Supercar officials.

The OnlyFans superstar was formerly a professional racer and since retiring, has paved her way through popular online content production.

Gracie had planned to fund her team, servicing and vehicle using the earnings she made from the controversial adult website OnlyFans.

This initial plan was abolished by Supercars governing body, labelling the idea a ‘publicity stunt’.

“She is using the sport to sell more videos,” an official said, “It is not even worth commenting on because it is not going to happen.”

Since leaving the sport in 2017 Gracie has skyrocketed to online success with her adult videos and saucy content.

It is believed that the 26-year-old made over $500,000 in her first month of OnlyFans content creation.

A month ago, Gracie revealed her plan to buy her “own team” so she could return to racing on her own terms.

With sights set on the Bathurst 100 wildcard entry, she believes her inclusion would assist in reviving the sport.

“I don’t think anyone in Australia would be able to generate the interest that I would attract,” she told News Corp.

It appears Supercars does not have the same opinion, seemingly barring Gracie from entering the competition altogether.

To add fuel to the fire, Gracie has lashed out at her former employer for their attitude toward women. She expressed the belief that they were heavily reliant on the idea “sex sells” when promoting female drivers.

“I was this “sex sells” figure. They wanted to benefit from it…it’s so contradicting because they sold me as a ‘sex sells good looking driver” and now…they want nothing to do with me.”

The irony of the entire situation is outstanding and understandably frustrating for Gracie.

Let’s hope our girl can get that team of hers going!