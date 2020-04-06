Original Oasis guitarist Bonehead wants to get the band back together

If coronavirus can give us one thing, just one little thing, it could possibly be an Oasis reunion.

In a recent Tweet, the band’s original rhythm guitarist, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, stated his wishes to get the band back together.

Nearly a decade since one of the UK’s greatest bands broke up, an Oasis reunion would be a truly amazing gift. The Gallagher brothers have been continuously at each other’s throats since the band imploded in on itself. With a slew of Twitter wars, it has never been likely that the brothers would ever reconcile.

Following a recent listening party of the bands magnum-opus (What’s the Story) Morning Glory he held on his Twitter account, Bonehead reached out to Liam Gallagher, stating his desire to get the original band together once more. He posted, “We really should get back together. What you saying @liamgallagher.”

This isn’t the first taste of a possible reunion following the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Liam Gallagher has been slowly losing his mind in recent Twitter videos, rewording classic Oasis tunes in order to promote proper hand washing techniques. He did however reach out to his estranged brother, stating, “…once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x.”

Time will only tell if this separation can finally bring the band back together.