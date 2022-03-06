Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are ditching LA to avoid tax rates

The rock royalty have been living in the States for 20 years but finally, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have decided to head back home to the UK.

According to the Mirror, Ozzy said: “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there.”

“I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over,”

More to come.