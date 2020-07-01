Oscar Thorburn shares a list of his biggest musical influences

Firstly, if you haven’t already listened to Lost My Mind, the debut EP from Oscar Thorburn, stop what you’re doing and go listen to it now. The EP is a seven-track collection of rich, genre-bending sonic gems, and we’ve had it spinning ever since we first laid ears on it.

So fresh off the EP’s release, we caught up with Thorburn for a run-down of the artists that helped shape his immersive brand of music.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The first artist obsession I had were RHCP. Blood Sugar Sex Magic was the first album I bought and I spent years consumed by their music. The Anthony Kiedis autobiography, Scar Tissue, was the first book I read, and I still find my self listening to them quite often.

Coldplay

Early days Coldplay are my favourite thing to listen to. Parachutes and X&Y are both in my top 5 albums of all time, and Chris Martins voice is something I have always envied.

Chet Faker/Nick Murphy

Nick’s vocals are the most raw and emotive and are as close to being what I would call perfect. Tied with old school Coldplay as my most inspirational artist.

Lime Cordiale

Somehow only really started frothing them early last year, but have absolutely fallen in love. The uniqueness of the lyrics, and the funky, upbeat style has had me impressed since I first discovered them on triple j.

Meg Mac

I saw Meg play in Bathurst at Inland Sea of Sound a couple of years ago and have never seen a better live vocal performance, she is an absolute queen.

Fergus James

After a mate told me to give him a listen, I haven’t stopped. One of my favourite new finds, his song with Dustin Tebbutt, Old Stars, as well as his song Mistakes are right up there with my most listened to Spotify songs for the last year.

Eric Clapton

I listened to a lot of Eric growing up, and admire his songwriting ability and authenticity. Heaven is one of the nicest/tear drawing songs ever made and is truly beautiful. Do yourself a favour and listen to Unplugged on Spotify!

Lost My Mind is available now. Listen here.